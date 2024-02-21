Posted in: Books, Games, Nerd Food, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook Is Coming This May

Random House Worlds announced they will publish The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook with several customized recipies this May.

Article Summary

  • Random House Worlds to release The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook in May.
  • Created by Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the game's original creator.
  • Features 50 seasonal recipes inspired by the game's meals and ingredients.
  • Includes contributions from in-game characters like the Queen of Sauce.

Random House Worlds announced a new cookbook on the way for gamers, as The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook will be released this May. Unlike other cookbooks that have been released for video games, this one comes with customized recipes made by Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, creator and developer of the game. No better expert in telling people what kind of food you'd find in this world than the guy who created it. You can pre-order it now as it will officially be released on May 14, 2024.

The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook

