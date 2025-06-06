Posted in: Devolver Digital, Events, Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Devolver Direct, Summer Game Fest 2025

The One Game From Devolver Direct: Ball x Pit: The Kenny Sun Story

Devolver Digital decided to not do a traditional Devolver Direct for Summer Game Fest, focusing on just one game: Ball x Pit

Devolver Digital decided this year they weren't really going to hold a Devolver Direct, or at least not a traditional one, and decided to focus on one game: Ball x Pit. They still did the usual comedy schtick you see around Summer Game Fest. However, this time they were a part of the actual extra, extra, extra, extra, long livestream, airing right after Day of the Devs. You can watch the video here and you can read more about the game below.

Ball x Pit

In Ball x Pit, Ballbylon has fallen. After a meteoric and completely unexpected event annihilated the great city, all that remains is an ominous, yawning pit. Treasure hunters from far and wide flock to the city's tomb to seek their fortune, plundering the depths in search of Ballbylon's scattered riches. Few return. The pit plays host to armies of barbaric creatures, hellbent on ending your quest before it even begins. Armed with a growing arsenal of magic-infused projectiles, batter your way through multiple levels of increasingly challenging obstacles to claim the ultimate prizes and rebuild New Ballbylon. With every glob you lob, gain valuable experience to develop overpowered spitball combinations, and recruit additional heroes to unlock new skills to send the gutter-dwelling goons packing.

Fuse Your Balls: The Ball Fusion system encourages explosive experimentation with over 60 randomized balls to equip and combine during your journey. Discover overpowered combinations and unexpected synergies from hundreds of possible outcomes. Load up, lean in and let the spit hit the fan.

The Ball Fusion system encourages explosive experimentation with over 60 randomized balls to equip and combine during your journey. Discover overpowered combinations and unexpected synergies from hundreds of possible outcomes. Load up, lean in and let the spit hit the fan. Build New Ballbylon: Expand New Ballbylon with over 70 unique buildings that provide gameplay bonuses and unlock further power-ups, new characters and more. As your community grows, task homebound heroes with automated tasks to keep the resources coming while you dive deeper into the pit.

Expand New Ballbylon with over 70 unique buildings that provide gameplay bonuses and unlock further power-ups, new characters and more. As your community grows, task homebound heroes with automated tasks to keep the resources coming while you dive deeper into the pit. Discover New Realms: Face legions of diverse enemies within the pit, battling through barren deserts, frozen caverns, savage forests and more. Each region offers its own unique set of hazards on top of hordes of increasingly challenging foes and mighty, screen-filling bosses.

Face legions of diverse enemies within the pit, battling through barren deserts, frozen caverns, savage forests and more. Each region offers its own unique set of hazards on top of hordes of increasingly challenging foes and mighty, screen-filling bosses. Recruit Fellow Hunters: As you explore the pit you'll encounter fellow treasure hunters eager to add their skills to your expedition. Each character has unique, upgradable mechanics that totally change the way you play the game. Experimentation and adaptation are crucial to the success of New Ballbylon.

