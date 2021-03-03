The One Ring RPG Scores $1.5M Crowdfunding With Two Days Left

Free League Publishing announced today that their Kickstarter for The One Ring RPG was surpassed $1.5m in funds before it ends. With just under two days left to go, they have smashed through their goals and pretty much have the funding they need for a massive release of the RPG. If you're not familiar with it, this game is set in the world of The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien, with the RPG system designed by Francesco Nepitello. This is a new edition of the game, which has been around almost a decade, taking a lot of the core elements from Tolkien's works and adapting them for a different period in time. We won't know just yet what the plan is for release as there's a bunch of stuff that has to be worked out after they get the funding. But if you'd like to chip in before it ends, you can check out the campaign here.

In the new edition of the game, the year is 2965 of the Third Age and the players create a Company of heroes seeking adventure in the Lone-lands of Eriador. It is a desolate country, yet it sees the presence of many adventurous folk – Hobbits, Dwarves, Elves and Men. It is here that the One Ring lies, a seed of the past that will one day lead the world to open war against the returning Shadow. The Enemy is moving, and smoke issues once more from Mount Doom, in the land of Mordor… First released in 2011, the games award-winning design was hailed as the best attempt at bringing Middle-earth to the gaming table to date. Now the time has come for the game to enter a new era and bring players further into the Twilight of the Third Age. "The Enemy still lacks one thing to give him strength and knowledge to beat down all resistance, break the last defenses, and cover all the lands in a second darkness. He lacks the One Ring."