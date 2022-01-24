The Op Cooks Up A Special Spam Version Of Yahtzee

Board games publisher The Op has released a brand new version of Yahtzee for a certain kind of foodie as there's now a Spam edition. As a bit of a follow-up to their Cup Of Noodles edition they released in 2021, this will have lovers of the canned meat product rolling for days. The game plays like regular Yahtzee, but with the added graphics of different foods that commonly use the product as part of their recipes, depending on where you're going. (Honestly, if you haven't tried Spam Sushi, you're missing out.) The game is available now for $17 through their online shop and select retailers.

Feast your eyes on the newest edition of America's number one dice game — and "don't knock it 'til you've fried it!" Yahtzee: Spam brand puts together two classic products known around the world for bringing excitement to the family table and it's available now from The Op! Yahtzee: Spam brand's realistic packaging is an instant callback to sit-downs with friends and family, while the functional Spam can dice cup, six custom dice and included notepad provide everything you need to play in a new way! The same rules you remember from growing up with the game still apply.

You will find delicious ways to enjoy the game on each side of the five hued dice, such as Spam sushi roll, Spam and noodles, Spam musubi, fried Spam sandwich, Spam kabobs and Spam fries! A score pad and pencil are also included with the appetizing components to keep your running tallies cleanly. Yahtzee: Spam brand's is for one or more players, ages 6 and up, and is available for $14.99 from your local game store or here in The Op's online shop. Get your friends together for a 30-minute game anywhere you need a mealtime activity!