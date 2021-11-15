The Op Launches Tabletop Games For The Goonies & Kingdom Hearts

The Op revealed two new tabletop games they have launched for the holidays as we have one for The Goonies and Kingdom Hearts. It's not the first time either franchise has been given a board game, and in fact there are a few fun ones out there you can find. However, what sets them apart is that these are built more around puzzle-solving than just playing through a story. Both of which are designed to be immersive as you delve into both the film and the video game series. We have the details on both below as they're available through their website and select retailers.

Disney Kingdom Of Hearts Perilous Pursuit [$29.99, 2-5 Players, Ages 8+]: Reclaim the communal universe in a cooperative chase to defeat the Heartless, with this dice game. Play with friends and take on the roles of Sora, Goofy, Donald Duck, Kairi, and Riku. Take turns rolling six custom dice to collect and assign unique sets that will build strengths, protect friends, and attack the enemy. Activating these abilities will keep the Heartless Tracker from reaching the track's end (meaning the World is overrun). Continue fighting to save six worlds without losing a player, as you seal the Doors of Darkness and reclaim the Realm of Light!

The Goonies: Escape with One-Eyed Willy's Rich Stuff [$29.99. 1+ Players, Ages 12+]: Embark on an uncharted mission that can only be accomplished by combining the special abilities of "the Goondocks" kids. This at-home escape room style game requires players to work together to unlock clues and solve puzzles through a unique code-revealing mechanic. Players are armed with only a Spanish doubloon and treasure map and must navigate through trap-filled caverns to The Inferno, where One-Eyed Willy's Rich Stuff awaits! But be careful – the Fratellis are hot on your trail!