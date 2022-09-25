The Op Partners With Disney To Release Hocus Pocus Yahtzee

The Op has a brand new version of Yahtzee on the market this week as they partnered with Disney to release a Hocus Pocus edition. Officially being called Yahtzee: Disney Hocus Pocus, this is basically the game that you have come to know and love over the decades put into a brand new format in time for the sequel on Disney+, as you will be taking specially marked dice and tossing them into this special cauldron to roll them out. Each one of the dice has different references to the witches and the original 1993 film that you'll get a small chuckle out of when you see them, as you will attempt to collect sets in order to win the game among the other witches in your coven. The game is currently selling on The Op's website at the link above for just $23. You can read more about the game below as we're guessing this one will only be around for a short time.

Bring fun and magic to a full rolling bubble with this bewitching twist on America's #1 Dice Game! Inspired by the classic Halloween comedy, Yahtzee: Disney Hocus Pocus lets players "Shake, Roll, and Shout" spells and ingredients from Winifred's evil book with a custom cauldron dice cup to mix Dash of Pox, Dead Man's Toe, and more into winning combinations! There's no need to beckon the "Boo-OOOk!". Players can throw together a recipe for nostalgia and celebration using the collectible cauldron dice cup, Life Potion green-hued six-sided dice, and a custom Hocus Pocus scorepad to join the Sanderson sisters in taking over Salem! Each side of the dice represents an ingredient from the magical elixir that revived Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson for their vengeful mission. Perfect for a Hocus Pocus watch party or even Halloween!