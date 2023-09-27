Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Out to Play, pokemon

The Out To Play Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The Out To Play Event begins today in Pokémon GO, introducing Shiny Growlithe as well as an updates to the new Routes feature.

Shiny Hisuian Growlithe releases today in Pokémon GO. It's happening as part of the new Out To Play event beginning today, which adds new features to Niantic's Routes mechanic, which debuted a short while ago to mixed reviews. Let's take a look at exactly what's happening in this event.

Here's what's happening for the Out to Play event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Shiny Pokémon: Hisuian Growlithe can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for the first time.

Hisuian Growlithe can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for the first time. Wild Spawns: Psyduck (can be Shiny), Growlithe (can be Shiny), Onix (can be Shiny), Eevee (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), and Pawmi. Arcanine will be a rare spawn.

Psyduck (can be Shiny), Growlithe (can be Shiny), Onix (can be Shiny), Eevee (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), and Pawmi. Arcanine will be a rare spawn. Eggs : Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) will hatch from both 2KM and 7KM Eggs.

: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) will hatch from both 2KM and 7KM Eggs. Event bonus: Kecleon will be appearing more frequently at PokéStops. 3× XP for completing a Route. Earn Buddy Candy faster while exploring Routes with your buddy. PokéStop Showcases with Hisuian Growlithe New Avatar items

Field Research encounters: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Qwilfish, Pawmi.

Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Qwilfish, Pawmi. Timed Research: Niantic says: Free event-exclusive Timed Research focused on Routes and exploring your surroundings will be available throughout the event! Complete the research tasks to earn items, Stardust, and encounters with Hisuian Growlithe! There is also an additional paid Timed Research for $2 that will lead to: Six encounters with Hisuian Growlithe Five encounters with Growlithe Two Incubators One Super Incubator

Niantic says: Niantic statement on Routes: "We hope that Trainers are enjoying Routes and exploring their surroundings in brand new ways! We've continued to make improvements to this feature since its launch. Here are some of the updates Trainers can enjoy right now! Increased Route availability across the globe. A lower level requirement for Trainers to create Routes. Several quality of life improvements, including seeing more Routes listed in the Nearby menu, directional arrows on Routes, and a running count of the Zygarde Cells you've collected in the Zygarde Cube details. In the future, Trainers can expect Routes to continue springing up around the world as more are approved. In addition, you can look forward to the following changes. More Trainers will be able to create Routes. Trainers will be able to find Zygarde Cells more often while exploring Routes. A new notification will be available to inform Trainers when there are Routes nearby. Various quality of life improvements."

