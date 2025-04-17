Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: Play NBA 2K, The Play Company

The Play Company & NBA 2K Partner For New Tournament Service

The Play Company has partnered with NBA 2K to make Play NBA 2K, a new online tournament system for players who want to compete

2K Games under the NBA 2K banner have formed a new partnership with The Play Company of form a brand-new online tournament service. The servis will be called Play NBA 2K, operating under a multi-year partnership where players can compete against each other through online tournaments for possible cash prizes. The system will be integrated within TPC's Play OS, giving players free-to-enter tournaments, as well as fee-based events for those who choose to put money into it. We have more details and a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you here, as you can find more details on the tournament's website.

Play NBA 2K

The service will also offer both free-to-enter tournaments and entry fee based tournaments, giving NBA 2K players more ways to compete. Free-to-enter tournaments will be available to players aged 13 and older in the U.S. (excluding Arizona), while entry fee-based tournaments will be open to eligible players 18 and older in the U.S. where permitted. The deal makes The Play Company's flagship product, Play OS, an Official Tournament Platform for the game.

The Play Company will be responsible for coordinating and running weekly tournaments, and marquee events hosted by celebrities and NBA stars. 2K will provide The Play Company with in-game promotion, social support and a dedicated menu button in the Play Now section for eligible players to learn how to access exclusive NBA 2K tournaments on the Play OS app. The service will go live with Play Now and MyTEAM tournaments. Additional tournament formats will be rolling out in the months ahead. Gamers can join Tournaments by downloading the Play OS mobile app on iOS or visiting the game's website

"Unlocking the ability for NBA 2K players to earn real cash prizes through competitive play marks a major milestone for us and the industry. We're incredibly grateful to the team at 2K for helping make this transformative partnership a reality," said The Play Company CEO, Brandon Pitts.

"2K's partnership with The Play Company will further expand the ways that we are trying to build engagement and connect with our players," said 2K's head of lifestyle and content marketing Ronnie "Ronnie 2K" Singh. "For us the deal with The Play Company serves as yet another way to quench the thirst of our competitive 2K community."

