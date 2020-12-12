The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path Part 1

Before Vivid Voltage took the Pokémon Trading Card Game community by storm, there was a special set that was selling out everywhere. Now, as interest in the Pokémon TCG is higher than seemingly ever with stores selling out of product internationally, this special set remains one of the most coveted collections of Pokémon cards of the modern sets. It's 2020's holiday set, Champion's Path which can only be collected by buying the Elite Trainer Box or various collection sets, rather than in the normal loose booster packs or booster boxes. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG set so you can decide if Champion's Path is worth the time, effort, and money to chase down as a collector.

Venusaur V: In this 3D style card, Venusaur looks like it's on the attack. While Charizard gets most of the hype of all the original starter evolutions in the Pokémon TCG, and especially in Champion's Path, Venusaur at least gets this intense V card.

Eldegoss V: Eldegoss also gets a lot of love in this set, as it gets a nice feature and a promo card (different from this V) in the Champion's Path: Turffield Gym Pin Collection. It's here in this Pokémon V card illustrated by 5ban Graphics , the best V in the whole series by my estimation, that Eldegoss truly gets the treatment it deserves.

, the best V in the whole series by my estimation, that Eldegoss truly gets the treatment it deserves. Incineroar V: The complete opposite of the serene image shown on Eldegoss V, Incineroar looks like a beast greeting a newcomer to hell in this blazing card. Admittedly, I'm firmly on the "Litten's evolution should've never become bipedal" train, but this is still a fairly sick card.

Wailord V: Both cool and funny just due to Wailord's sheer size, this gleaming blue V would be a fun one to pull.

Drednaw V: Is he swagger-jacking Blastoise? He might be. Still, this is a great Pokémon V card, with the golden shell popping from the blue nicely on its holographic material.

Gardevoir V: Okay, Eldegoss's artwork is still the best one, but this Gardevoir V is right up there. Artist Kagemaru Himeno's swirling effects around Gardevoir are perfectly designed to maximize on the glow of these holographic cards.

Next time, we'll tackle the rest of the Pokémon V cards in Champion's Path.