The Posthumous Investigation Launches In Late March

The Posthumous Investigation has been given a proper launch date, as the game will arrive on PC via Steam and the end of March

Indie game developer Mother Gaia Studio, along with co-publishers CriticalLeap and Infini Fun, has given The Posthumous Investigation a proper release date. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is a noir detective game with a time-loop mechanic, as you're investigating the murder of the very person who hired you. Can you solve his murder by reliving the same day over and over? Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game will be released on March 31, 2026.

The Posthumous Investigation

Hired by Brás Cubas, an influential entrepreneur of Twentieth-century Rio de Janeiro, to solve the mystery of his own death. Even from beyond, Brás won't let you move on until you crack the case. Meet and interrogate multiple characters, uncover their hidden motivations, and explore the different regions of this noir-style version of Rio. Gather clues, stir up trouble, and obtain key testimonies that will help you unravel this mystery. Brás imprisoned you in a time loop against your will, but you can use it to your favor.

On the day after the victim's demise, friends and foes alike may exhibit… "peculiar" behavior. You can follow them, learn their actions, and use the acquired information to confront them. Each day brings new opportunities to explore, learn, and manipulate the game's events. Use the loop to uncover secrets and alter the fate of the characters. What consequences might arise from pushing for the truth? Discover all possibilities! Machado de Assis is considered by many to be the greatest Brazilian writer. In this game, his most acclaimed work have been reshaped and blended into a new and unexpected narrative, but still referencing the source material with all the sarcasm, wit, humor and social commentary. An homage to one of the world's most celebrated authors.

You have one day to solve the case, but infinite chances. Learn the routines of 14 distinct characters, shadow them through a stylized 1930s Rio, and use knowledge from previous loops to unlock new dialogue paths. A Living Literary World: Inspired by the biting satire of "The Brazilian Shakespeare," Machado de Assis, the game offers a witty, morally ambiguous narrative where no one—not even your client—is completely innocent.

Inspired by the biting satire of "The Brazilian Shakespeare," Machado de Assis, the game offers a witty, morally ambiguous narrative where no one—not even your client—is completely innocent. True Deduction: No hand-holding. Use your "Thinking Board" to physically connect clues, reconstruct timelines, and identify the killer through pure logic.

