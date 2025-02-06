Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Survival Ascended, mighty morphin power rangers, power rangers

The Power Rangers Are Coming To ARK: Survival Ascended

In a special crossover event, heroes and villains from the early Power Rangers seasons are coming to ARK: Survival Ascended

Article Summary Power Rangers join ARK: Survival Ascended in a special mod from CurseForge and Look North World.

Play as classic characters like the Green and White Rangers, Lord Zedd, and more with unique skins and emotes.

Enhance gameplay with four Zord creature skins and six new weapons, including the Green Dagger and White Saba Sword.

Overwolf CEO Uri Marchand and partners celebrate the success of the UGC-driven gaming economy.

CurseForge has revealed a new mod is coming to ARK: Survival Ascended, as heroes and villains from the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series are coming to the game. Working with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast for this particular license usage, the mod brings in characters such as the White and Green Ranger, as well as Lord Zedd, Rita Repilsa, Goldar, Alpha, the Puddies, and several Zords into the sci-fi dinosaur world. We have more details about the mod for you below, as the content is available now.

ARK: Survival Ascended x Power Rangers

In June 2024, the Power Rangers franchise made its debut in ARK: Survival Ascended with the ARK x Power Rangers Premium Mod. Developed by pioneering UGC game studio and publisher Look North World, this premium mod has reached thousands of downloads as players transformed into their favorite Power Rangers in-game. Starting today, ARK: Survival Ascended players can continue to elevate their Power Rangers experience with new features in the ARK x Power Rangers Wave 2 Premium Mod, including six character skins—Green Ranger, White Ranger, Lord Zedd, Rita Repulsa, Goldar, Alpha 5, and Putty—with unique emotes available for each character. The update also introduces four Zord creature skins: White Tigerzord (Thylacoleo), Titanus (Bronto), Green Dragonzord (Giga), and Megazord (MEK), alongside six new weapons, such as the Green Dagger, White Saba Sword, and Zedd Staff.

"With thousands of mods downloaded and over seven figures in revenue, we're seeing clear proof of a powerful new economy fueled by UGC—one that brings limitless entertainment for gamers, transformational reach and engagement for brands, and exciting opportunities for creators and studios of all sizes," commented Uri Marchand, CEO of Overwolf.

"We believe in the power of UGC and have been impressed by the incredible response to the ARK x Power Rangers Premium Mod launch and the enthusiasm of the Power Rangers and gaming community," said Eugene Evans, SVP of Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. "This licensing partnership continues our strategy of bringing our world-class IP to new audiences through innovative experiences alongside our ongoing internal development."

"At Look North World, we're always exploring fresh ways for the community to connect with both beloved brands and our own original creations. With the ARK x Power Rangers Wave 2 Premium Mod, we aim to offer players a unique blend of nostalgic and modern gameplay, filled with detailed cosmetics and epic game styles that bring iconic IPs to life like never before," commented Alex Seropian, Founder and CEO of Look North World.

