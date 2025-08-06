Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: power rangers

The Power Rangers Arrive In Fortnite's Latest Season

Fortnite has launched a brand-new season with a ton of content, including the arrival of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to the game

Take on giant bugs with new weapons, loot, and the bug-blasting Bug Cannon in intense battles.

Unlock Power Rangers skins and the Dino Megazord Outfit through Battle Pass rewards and quests.

Find new medallions, Mythic weapons, and fresh Blitz Royale updates throughout the latest season.

Epic Games have launched the latest season of Fortnite, as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers join the game, among other additions. Chapter 6: Season 4 – Shock 'N Awesome is now available in the game, adding bugs of different varieties to the game in a new epic battle that feels more like Starship Troopers. As part of the content, you'll see the original Power Rangers be added to the game with some interesting options available for players who really want their skins. We have the dev notes for you here, as you can read more details on their latest blog.

Fortnite – Chapter 6: Season 4 – Shock 'N Awesome

Swarming Spots: The Hive shows high insect activity, but players can head to the barracks at O.X.R. HQ to get mission directives and get to squashing. Beware of Ranger's Ruin, the former O.X.R. weapons lab that was lost to the infestation but is now rife with quality loot.

The Hive shows high insect activity, but players can head to the barracks at O.X.R. HQ to get mission directives and get to squashing. Beware of Ranger's Ruin, the former O.X.R. weapons lab that was lost to the infestation but is now rife with quality loot. Bugs-Be-Gone: It's players of all O.X.R. ranks against bugs of all sizes: bottom-feeding Swarmers, nest-guarding Bombers, and burrowing Queens! Rank up to access loot and Exotic weapons, fire up the goo-blasting Bug Cannon, and hover mid-air in the Hammerhead Choppa while switching seats to control a cannon on the other side. Later this Season, players will be able to wield the iconic Power Rangers Blade Blaster!

It's players of all O.X.R. ranks against bugs of all sizes: bottom-feeding Swarmers, nest-guarding Bombers, and burrowing Queens! Rank up to access loot and Exotic weapons, fire up the goo-blasting Bug Cannon, and hover mid-air in the Hammerhead Choppa while switching seats to control a cannon on the other side. Later this Season, players will be able to wield the iconic Power Rangers Blade Blaster! Cocoon Boons and Medallions: Pick up new Boons like the Agile Aiming Boon and Storm Forecast Boon in O.X.R. Chests and Hive Sacs around the Island, the O.X.R. Armory, Drop Pods, and mid-match objective rewards! Also, face off with and defeat the Queen bugs at certain POIs to gain their unique Mythic weapons and Medallions.

Pick up new Boons like the Agile Aiming Boon and Storm Forecast Boon in O.X.R. Chests and Hive Sacs around the Island, the O.X.R. Armory, Drop Pods, and mid-match objective rewards! Also, face off with and defeat the Queen bugs at certain POIs to gain their unique Mythic weapons and Medallions. The Shock 'N Awesome Battle Pass: Unlock free and premium Battle Pass rewards by earning XP in any Fortnite experience! Purchasing the Battle Pass auto-unlocks UNSC Spartan, and progression unlocks the Green Ranger. Starting September 16, complete Quests to unlock the robo-amalgan Dino Megazord Outfit!

Unlock free and premium Battle Pass rewards by earning XP in any Fortnite experience! Purchasing the Battle Pass auto-unlocks UNSC Spartan, and progression unlocks the Green Ranger. Starting September 16, complete Quests to unlock the robo-amalgan Dino Megazord Outfit! Go Go Power Rangers: Looking for the rest of the Power Rangers? Check out the Mighty Morphin Bundle when it hits the Shop later in August (includes Red Ranger, Black Ranger, Pink Ranger, Yellow Ranger and Blue Ranger Outfits).

Looking for the rest of the Power Rangers? Check out the Mighty Morphin Bundle when it hits the Shop later in August (includes Red Ranger, Black Ranger, Pink Ranger, Yellow Ranger and Blue Ranger Outfits). And more: Beyond Battle Royale, the next stage of Blitz Royale brings weekly updates that feature a new POI, Medallions, and Mythics, and stay tuned for more on Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 5, tomorrow.

