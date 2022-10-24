The Quarry Adds New '50s Style Outfits For Halloween

2K Games revealed a brand new pack for The Quarry today as players can get dressed up in their finest 1950's style for throwback horror. The theme and style are setup to match some of the classic horror films people used to see at drive-ins and in theaters on dates back when the genre had a lot of influence on what would eventually become the '70s horror wave. The pack is available right now for you to buy for $5 as you can dress the characters up for Halloween and put on an old-school show, even in black and white.

"See the group of nine teenage counselors stranded at Hackett's Quarry on the last day of summer camp and try and navigate the horrors they encounter in a new era. Delivering chills and frights in '50s style garb, the '50s Throwback Character Outfit DLC is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. New and returning players looking to experience these new outfits can get them free until 10:00 AM PT on November 1, 2022. After this time, the 50s Throwback Character Outfit DLC will be available for individual purchase at $4.99."

"Players interested in getting their hands on the must-play, must-see teen-horror entertainment experience of The Quarry can also get a taste of what awaits with the free trial! Trial Version players can also be invited to play online multiplayer by friends who own the full version of The Quarry on the same platform via Wolf Pack Mode and vote on key decisions to create a story shaped by the whole group. Plus, story progress will carry over if you choose to get in on the fun and purchase the full game using the same platform account! For a limited time, get 40% off The Quarry: Standard Edition (Digital) for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam."