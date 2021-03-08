The Rainbow Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 1

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Rainbow Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as Secret Rare cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Naganadel & Guzzlord Tag Team GX, is numbered 260/236. The next card, Mega Lopunny & Jigglypuff Tag Team GX, is 261/236, and so on.

Rainbow Rare Vileplume GX: Easily the best Rainbow Rare of the set to me, this one includes the most detail due to the interplay between the dark and light rainbow palette, which is rare in these cards. The artwork here is from the Alternate Art of the card, which is a sweet image of Gym Leader Erika with her Vileplume.

Rainbow Rare Volcarona GX & Oricorio GX: As far as Rainbow Rares go, these are both perfectly fine cards that don't really stand out due to the absolutely amazing artwork of other Cosmic Eclipse offerings. As a result, both of these are priced under $10 as of this writing while the Vileplume GX is more than triple that.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Rainbow Rare cards continues.