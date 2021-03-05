The Razer Iskur Receives A Brand New Color Scheme

Razer has unveiled a brand new look to their own gaming chair, the Iskur, as the design is going completely black. The chair originally was released with what you would call the standard color scheme for the company as it had green trimming, a green logo, their name in green across the pillow. It was made to look like a chair created by Razer. This time around they're going for what a lot of gamers are probably looking for when it comes to design, which is an all-black color scheme with only a few hints of gray throughout the pattern. While the color is new, the chair still sells for $500.

Keep the competition in your kill zone, as you enter your comfort zone with the Razer Iskur—an ergonomic gaming chair designed for posture-perfect hardcore gaming. When it comes to maintaining top form, we've always got your back. Unlike most gaming chairs which have lumbar pillows that shift over time or fixed supports that can't be adjusted, the Razer Iskur provides total lower back support with a built-in, fully adjustable lumbar curve that closely aligns to your spine—ensuring ideal gaming posture for maximum comfort in gaming marathons. This ergonomic gaming chair is wrapped in a material that not only feels great, but is tougher and more durable than standard PU leather, making it better suited to withstand the peeling that comes from long hours of daily use. For the perfect balance of support and comfort, the Razer Iskur has plush, dense cushions which provide better contouring, allowing your weight to apply just enough pressure as they mold to support your unique body shape. Enjoy fully customizable positioning with armrests that can be adjusted up and down, forwards and backwards, left and right, and rotated inwards or outwards. The Razer Iskur comes with a head cushion made of highly dense, yet malleable memory foam that molds to the shape of your head for the right amount of support and comfort.