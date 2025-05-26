Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Regidrago, Regieleki

The Regis Return to Pokémon GO For Ancients Recovered Event

The Regis return to Pokémon GO during the Ancients Recovered event, but this GO Fest 2025 tie-in will also offer a major first for players.

Article Summary The Regis star in Pokémon GO's Ancients Recovered event with daily raid rotations and special moves.

First-time opportunity to encounter Galarian Legendary Birds outside of Daily Adventure Incense.

Earn encounters, special backgrounds, boosted raid rewards, and trade bonuses during the event week.

Timed Research includes free legendary encounters and paid access to Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, or Moltres.

The Ancients Recovered event has been announced in Pokémon GO. This event focuses on the Legendary Regis, but it also offers the first-ever chance to encounter the Galarian Legendary Birds outside of Daily Adventure Incense. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Ancients Recovered event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: June 23 at 10:00 a.m. to June 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

June 23 at 10:00 a.m. to June 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time Raids: The main feature of this event is daily Raid Hours happening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time on each day. During each of these days, the featured Legendary will be available in Five-Star Raids all day in addition to the special Raid Hour. Five-Star Raids: Monday, June 23: Regirock, Regice, Registeel Five-Star Raids: Tuesday, June 24: Regieleki Five-Star Raids: Wednesday, June 25: Regidrago Five-Star Raids: Thursday, June 26: Regigigas Five-Star Raids: Friday, June 27: Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regigigas, Regieleki, Regidrago All of these can be Shiny

The main feature of this event is daily Raid Hours happening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time on each day. During each of these days, the featured Legendary will be available in Five-Star Raids all day in addition to the special Raid Hour. Featured Attacks: Each of the Regis will have a special attack when caught during the event: Regirock will know the Charged Attack Earthquake. Regice will know the Charged Attack Thunder. Registeel will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon. Regieleki will know the Charged Attack Thunder Cage. Regidrago will know the Fast Attack Dragon Breath. Regidrago will know the Charged Attack Dragon Energy. Regigigas will know the Charged Attack Crush Grip.

Each of the Regis will have a special attack when caught during the event: Max Battles: Six-Star Max Battles: Gigantamax Rillaboom, Gigantamax Cinderace, Gigantamax Inteleon

Free Timed Research: The Ancients Recovered Timed Research: Legendary Giants will be free during the event. It will offer encounters with Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regigigas, Regieleki, and Regidrago. Niantic notes: "Trainers who complete this Timed Research will get to make a surprise choice, and they'll have the opportunity to repeat the research multiple times."

The Ancients Recovered Timed Research: Legendary Giants will be free during the event. It will offer encounters with Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regigigas, Regieleki, and Regidrago. Niantic notes: Ticketed Timed Research: The Ancients Recovered Timed Research: Fleeting Legends will be available to purchase as a ticket during the event. It will lead to an encounter with either Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, or Galarian Moltres. While the Legendary Galarian Birds are available in their Shiny forms when encountered through Daily Adventure Incense, the announcement notably does not put an asterisk noting their Shiny availability during the event. This is unusual and should be noted. Niantic writes: "The ticket will be available for purchase from June 23 at 10:00 a.m. to June 29 at 6:00 p.m. local time. For US$7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll receive event-exclusive Timed Research leading to an encounter with your choice of Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, or Galarian Moltres. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

The Ancients Recovered Timed Research: Fleeting Legends will be available to purchase as a ticket during the event. It will lead to an encounter with either Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, or Galarian Moltres. While the Legendary Galarian Birds are available in their Shiny forms when encountered through Daily Adventure Incense, the announcement notably does not put an asterisk noting their Shiny availability during the event. This is unusual and should be noted. Niantic writes: Event bonuses: New Special Backgrounds. Niantic writes: "After catching certain Pokémon from Raid Battles, Trainers will have a chance to receive Special Backgrounds! These souvenir backgrounds will appear on a Pokémon's summary page, similar to the Location Backgrounds that are available exclusively at in-person events." Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 30 from Monday, June 23, to Thursday, June 26, 2025. No Remote Raid limit from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, June 29, 2025. Trainers level 31 and up are guaranteed to receive Candy XL for trading Pokémon from June 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time to June 29 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Trainers can receive special event stickers from PokéStops and Gifts. Global Challenge: Completing this will unlock these bonus: Premier Balls will be more effective at catching Pokémon after raids. Party Power will charge faster in raids. Niantic notes: "Please note that the Ancients Recovered Global Challenge will run from Sunday, June 22, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (20:00 UTC) to June 27, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (20:00 UTC)."



