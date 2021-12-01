The Season Of Heritage Begins Today In Pokémon GO

Today, the Season of Heritage begins in Pokémon GO. As the fifth official in-game season, this will bring some changes to standard gameplay including differences in spawns and events. Let's take a look at what we know so far.

The following details of the Season of Heritage were announced over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

The Season of Heritage will run from Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time. After witnessing the power Hoopa was able to unleash during the Season of Mischief, Professor Willow has become intrigued by what other mysterious powers may be lying dormant in the world. His research brings him to a historical cave site, where he stumbles upon a large door bearing a set of strange unlocking mechanisms. How does it open? What lies beyond? Your research this Season will see you collaborating with both Professor Willow and the Team Leaders to help uncover this historic site's mysteries. Along the way, we'll explore the past for answers that will guide us into the future as we make our way toward Pokémon GO Tour: Johto.

The confirmation of Pokémon GO Tour: Johto means that the event will likely culminate in the release of all remaining Shiny Generation Two Pokémon for this mega-event. Pokémon GO Tour: Johto will take place from February 26th – 27th.

Other details that we can confirm about the Season of Heritage include:

December bonus: Double Stardust for the first daily catch

January bonus: Double XP for the first daily catch

February bonus: Increased Candy XL and double XP from hatching eggs

Full season bonus: Guaranteed Candy XL when trading — whoa!

Community Days announced in advance: December 18th – 19 January 16th February 12th



Stay tuned for more details featuring monthly Timed Research and more coming to Pokémon GO as part of this new season.