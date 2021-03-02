The Secret Rare Character Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 1

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at these Character Cards that showcase the bond between Pokémon and trainers.

Torkoal: Torkoal is pictured here with its trainer Flannery, the Fire-type Gym Leader of the Lavaridge Gym. This is the perfect example of why these Character Cards, a unique feature of this set, are so incredible. They create a fun and tender moment of bonding between Pokémon and their trainer with an atmospheric, moody background. The way the red, autumn leaves fall as Flannery and Torkoal play is… well, it's just beautiful.

Weavile: A bit darker here as we see a prideful Weavile paired with its trainer Cyrus, the leader of the villainous Team Galactic. At least these two seem to share the wicked intent here.

Piplup: And here, we have Piplup with its trainer Dawn, who game fans know as the female protagonist of Pokémon Diamond & Pearl and anime fans know as a major companion of Ash. This is a simple, sweet card with a pink and blue pastel background that, paired with the pose, reminds me of the Sailor Moon transformations.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Full Art cards continues.