The Secret Rare Character Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 3

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at these Character Cards that showcase the bond between Pokémon and trainers.

Koffing: Koffing is pictured here on one of the most dynamic, unique Pokémon cards ever printed with its trainer Roxie, who was essentially the rock star of the Pokémon universe before Marnie was even a thought. Roxie is the Gym Leader of Virbank Gym and specializes in, of course, Poison-types. How apropos that this card illustrated by HYOGONOSUKE looks more like an album cover than a Pokémon card.

looks more like an album cover than a Pokémon card. Gallade: Gallade is pictured here with its trainer Wally, one of the rival characters from Ruby & Sapphire. This card perfectly illustrates their bond, showing the two soaking up the sun and pretty much just chilling, on completely equal footing.

Mimikyu: Finally, one of the absolute best cards in this set and potentially the best Mimikyu card ever showcases Acerola, the Ghosty-type trainer known as the Trial Captain of Thrifty Megamart, sewing up a rip on her Mimikyu's Pikachu costume. It's a sweet and somewhat macabre card that perfectly captures the sweetness and sadness of Mimikyu.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Full Art cards continues.