The Serpent Rogue Will Be Released Worldwide In Late April

Team17 and Sengi Games revealed this week they will be releasing the upcoming action-adventure game The Serpent Rogue in late April 2022. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this game will have you playing as a character simply known as The Warden as you will head out on a quest to save the world from a corruption that you only know as the Serpent Rogue. You'll have a specific set of skills and tools at your disposal that you'll utilize to dispatch of and cleanse the realm of the evil pouring out of the corruption in an effort to restore balance to Mount Morbus. You can check out the latest trailer below as this game will drop on PC and all three major consoles on April 26th.

Alchemy is one of the key ingredients in The Serpent Rogue's gameplay and mastering it will be pivotal to The Warden's success; collect and research ingredients to unveil their uses, experiment with different mixtures to craft unique potions, and use those concoctions in a variety of ways to progress through the everchanging world. Each action The Warden takes has an effect on the wider world; for instance, if too many items are left littered around an area, rodents will arrive en masse to cause havoc; if bodies are left unburied, ghouls will be lured by their scent leaving death and destruction in their wake. Sandbox roguelike: Explore the mysterious world of The Serpent Rogue; locations and items are randomised by storms that sweep the land.

