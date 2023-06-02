The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Celebrates Fourth Anniversary Netmarble is celebrating the fourth anniversary of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross in style with a number of new additions.

Netmarble released a brand new update this week for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, as the company is celebrating the game's fourth anniversary. This new update brings with it a new character, multiple limited-time events, several rewards, and much more for you to do. We got the full rundown of everything the devs have added to the game as you have until June 13th to celebrate in the game.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross New Character: [The Seven Deadly Sins] Transcendent Ban has been added to the list of playable heroes.

[The Seven Deadly Sins] Transcendent Ban has been added to the list of playable heroes. Grand Cross 4th Anniversary Survey Festival Draw: Players will have the opportunity to obtain the newly-added hero [The Seven Deadly Sins] Transcendent Ban during this event. Several popular heroes will be available in this draw, including [Cursed Shackles] Purgatory Meliodas and [Fire of Life] Ultimate Escanor. 1 SSR hero is guaranteed at 300 mileages and 600 mileages while [The Seven Deadly Sins] Transcendent Ban is guaranteed at 900 mileages.

Players will have the opportunity to obtain the newly-added hero [The Seven Deadly Sins] Transcendent Ban during this event. Several popular heroes will be available in this draw, including [Cursed Shackles] Purgatory Meliodas and [Fire of Life] Ultimate Escanor. 1 SSR hero is guaranteed at 300 mileages and 600 mileages while [The Seven Deadly Sins] Transcendent Ban is guaranteed at 900 mileages. Starter Rush Draw Returns (May 23~): Across a 14-day period, players will receive 1 chance for 11 consecutive draws daily (total of 154 draws). 1 festival hero is guaranteed at 300 mileages. Players can obtain a festival hero at 450 and 600 mileages using Diamonds. All heroes will be provided at the UR 90 level and fully awakened condition.

Across a 14-day period, players will receive 1 chance for 11 consecutive draws daily (total of 154 draws). 1 festival hero is guaranteed at 300 mileages. Players can obtain a festival hero at 450 and 600 mileages using Diamonds. All heroes will be provided at the UR 90 level and fully awakened condition. Grand Cross 4th Anniversary Check-in Events: 4th Anniversary Eve Special Check-in Event (May 23~): A ticket for the 4th Anniversary Eve Special Guest Step-up Draw will be offered for 10 days. A chance at 11 consecutive draws will be provided on a daily basis (total of 110 draws). Two SSR heroes, including the new hero 'MAVE: Lead Vocal Zena' can be earned. Grand Cross 4th Anniversary Check-in Event Part I (May 30~): Players can earn a maximum of 300 Diamonds Rewards across a 28-day period. Grand Cross 4th Anniversary Check-in Event Part II (May 30~): During the 14-day promotional period, players can earn a maximum of 140 tickets which can be used to open the 4th Anniversary Jumping Gift Box.

4th Anniversary Jumping Gift Box Event: A maximum of 5 fully awakened UR 90-level heroes and a maximum of 7 fully awakened equipment set can be earned.

A maximum of 5 fully awakened UR 90-level heroes and a maximum of 7 fully awakened equipment set can be earned. 4th Anniversary Grand Festival Special Mission: Comprising five different missions, players can earn rewards by clearing each and every mission. 1 One-step Evolution Token, 10 Grand Cross 4th Anniversary Survey Festival Draw Tickets, 50 4th Anniversary Jumping Gift Box Tickets, and high-quality growth material can be earned.

Comprising five different missions, players can earn rewards by clearing each and every mission. 1 One-step Evolution Token, 10 Grand Cross 4th Anniversary Survey Festival Draw Tickets, 50 4th Anniversary Jumping Gift Box Tickets, and high-quality growth material can be earned. 4th Anniversary Event Boss Parade: Aboru, Indigenous Purgatory Creature, and Graeon will appear as bosses. Diamond, 4th Anniversary Jumping Gift/Snatch Ticket, 4th Anniversary Card Pack, and growth material can be earned.

