The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary
Netmarble have revealed their plans to celebrate the fifth anniversary of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross with a new event.
- Netmarble celebrates 5th Anniversary of Seven Deadly Sins with new events and content.
- New character UR Escanor and fan-favorite heroes featured in the Anniversary Festival Draw.
- Daily 7DS Legendary Rush Draw offers 154 chances to win exclusive heroes over 14 days.
- Special login event and Welcome Jumping Gift Box Event provide generous in-game rewards.
Netmarble has released new information about their latest event in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, as they celebrate the game's Fifth Anniversary. Players will be able to take part in the festivities in two different sections, starting with Eternal Sunshine (May 27 – June 10) and then The New Beginning (June 10 – July 1). Various in-game events and new content will be available for both, as we have the finer details about them below.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross – Fifth Anniversary
- New Character: UR [Eternal Sun] Escanor the Indomitable has been added to the list of playable heroes.
- Grand Cross 5th Anniversary Festival Survey Draw: Players will have the opportunity to acquire the newly added UR [Eternal Sun] Escanor the Indomitable, who is guaranteed at 900 mileages. Additionally, several heroes who were voted as fan favorites in a recent poll will be available in this draw, including [Fire of Life] "Ultimate" Escanor, [Era's End] Demon King Meliodas, and [Cursed Shackles] Purgatory Meliodas. 1 UR or SSR hero is guaranteed at 300 and 600 mileages.
- 7DS Legendary Rush Draw: Across a 14-day period, players will receive a chance for 11 consecutive draws each day (total of 154 draws). One festival hero at the UR 90 level and Tier 6 Awakening is guaranteed at 300 and 450 mileages. Players can obtain a festival hero at LR 1 level at 600 mileages.
- Grand Cross 5th Anniversary Check-in Event: Receive a maximum of 300 Diamonds and a total of 200 Jumping Box Tickets across a 28-day period by logging into the game.
- 5th Anniversary Welcome Jumping Gift Box Event: Utilize the in-game currency to earn various heroes during each phase of the event.
- Part 1 (May 27 – July 1): [Spring Fantasy] Goddess Elizabeth, [Serpent Queller] World Serpent Jormungand, and [Guide to Valhalla] Valkyrie Megellda are available at UR 90 level and fully awakened condition.
- Part 2 (June 10 – July 1): [Clandestine Savior] Wanderer Thonar, [Will of the Holy Sword] Excalibur Arthur, [Ragnarok] Truth Seeker Merlin are offered at UR 90 level and fully awakened condition.
