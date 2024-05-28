Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cros

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary

Netmarble have revealed their plans to celebrate the fifth anniversary of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross with a new event.

Article Summary Netmarble celebrates 5th Anniversary of Seven Deadly Sins with new events and content.

New character UR Escanor and fan-favorite heroes featured in the Anniversary Festival Draw.

Daily 7DS Legendary Rush Draw offers 154 chances to win exclusive heroes over 14 days.

Special login event and Welcome Jumping Gift Box Event provide generous in-game rewards.

Netmarble has released new information about their latest event in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, as they celebrate the game's Fifth Anniversary. Players will be able to take part in the festivities in two different sections, starting with Eternal Sunshine (May 27 – June 10) and then The New Beginning (June 10 – July 1). Various in-game events and new content will be available for both, as we have the finer details about them below.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross – Fifth Anniversary

New Character: UR [Eternal Sun] Escanor the Indomitable has been added to the list of playable heroes.

has been added to the list of playable heroes. Grand Cross 5th Anniversary Festival Survey Draw: Players will have the opportunity to acquire the newly added UR [Eternal Sun] Escanor the Indomitable, who is guaranteed at 900 mileages. Additionally, several heroes who were voted as fan favorites in a recent poll will be available in this draw, including [Fire of Life] "Ultimate" Escanor, [Era's End] Demon King Meliodas, and [Cursed Shackles] Purgatory Meliodas. 1 UR or SSR hero is guaranteed at 300 and 600 mileages.

Players will have the opportunity to acquire the newly added UR [Eternal Sun] Escanor the Indomitable, who is guaranteed at 900 mileages. Additionally, several heroes who were voted as fan favorites in a recent poll will be available in this draw, including [Fire of Life] "Ultimate" Escanor, [Era's End] Demon King Meliodas, and [Cursed Shackles] Purgatory Meliodas. 1 UR or SSR hero is guaranteed at 300 and 600 mileages. 7DS Legendary Rush Draw: Across a 14-day period, players will receive a chance for 11 consecutive draws each day (total of 154 draws). One festival hero at the UR 90 level and Tier 6 Awakening is guaranteed at 300 and 450 mileages. Players can obtain a festival hero at LR 1 level at 600 mileages.

Across a 14-day period, players will receive a chance for 11 consecutive draws each day (total of 154 draws). One festival hero at the UR 90 level and Tier 6 Awakening is guaranteed at 300 and 450 mileages. Players can obtain a festival hero at LR 1 level at 600 mileages. Grand Cross 5th Anniversary Check-in Event: Receive a maximum of 300 Diamonds and a total of 200 Jumping Box Tickets across a 28-day period by logging into the game.

Receive a maximum of 300 Diamonds and a total of 200 Jumping Box Tickets across a 28-day period by logging into the game. 5th Anniversary Welcome Jumping Gift Box Event: Utilize the in-game currency to earn various heroes during each phase of the event. Part 1 (May 27 – July 1): [Spring Fantasy] Goddess Elizabeth, [Serpent Queller] World Serpent Jormungand, and [Guide to Valhalla] Valkyrie Megellda are available at UR 90 level and fully awakened condition. Part 2 (June 10 – July 1): [Clandestine Savior] Wanderer Thonar, [Will of the Holy Sword] Excalibur Arthur, [Ragnarok] Truth Seeker Merlin are offered at UR 90 level and fully awakened condition.

Utilize the in-game currency to earn various heroes during each phase of the event.

