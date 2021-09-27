The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Receives The Ragnarok Update

Netmarble recently released the latest update into The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross as players can now experience the Ragnarok update. The update adds in the second chapter of Ragnarok, Fate of the Gods, which is an original story made specifically for the game, along with two new heroes that can be collected. The game now also has the new Demonic Beast PvE mode added to the mix, along with in-game events where growth items can be collected. We got the full rundown below along with some helpful trailers.

The Second Chapter of 'Ragnarok, fate of the gods', expands the fan-favorite lore of The Seven Deadly Sins which saw Meliodas and The Seven Deadly Sins transported to the world of Midgard, a new world inspired by Nordic Mythology. Ragnarok's 2nd chapter delivers enough story content that is equivalent to 24 episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins anime. To commemorate the new update, two new characters – [Battlefield Guardian] Princess Brunhild and [Ragnarok] Blessing of the Earth Diane – have been added to the game and can be collected in the Ragnarok Pickup Banner.

Today's update also introduces the new PvE mode Demonic Beast Battle. This mode will have players team up to challenge a series of floors. Each floor runs with several phases, and players will need to clear all phases to advance to the next floor and defeat each boss. The boss will feature a random passive skill at certain phases, with subsequent bosses per each floor accumulating passive skills from previous-defeated bosses. Also, the HP of allies will be maintained throughout the whole challenge, and players are required to clear the stage with various strategies. By combatting the demonic beast, players can craft " Holy Relic " with items only earned through Demonic Beast Battle, with more to come in future updates. Once equipped, Holy Relic can further enhance characters with powerful effects to combat enemy threats. Other content coming to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, including various events where players can acquire growth materials, include: