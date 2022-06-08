The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Reveals Third Anniversary Details

Netmarble has revealed new details for the third anniversary of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross as they have a few new additions to enjoy. Its kinda cool to see the game make it this far as we've watched it grow from launch and slowly build up a loyal fanbase of players. Now those players are getting rewarded in a few different ways. Below we have the full rundown from the team about what you can earn just by logging in, as well as what you can go to help celebrate by taking part in special events with a brand new hero ready to go. The event will only run for four weeks, so best to jump in now and take advantage of everything.

Starting today, players can acquire the first light attribute hero, [Restored Memories] Elizabeth of Eternal Rebirth. She can decrease damage by 10% from every other attribute but Light. This skill decreases her ally's damage from other attributes by 10% as well. Players can celebrate the game's Three Year Anniversary with various in-game events and new content including: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Third Anniversary Grand Festival Poll: Netmarble has curated a list of heroes chosen from players around the world; these heroes can be obtained via a draw option

: Log-in for 28 days, and receive up to 300 diamonds Start Dash Draw Event: For the first 14 days, new and returning players can acquire 11 free draw tickets daily (154 draw maximum). Players can acquire fully awakened festival UR heroes at certain loyalty point levels: 300 loyalty points: [Invincible Avatar] Escanor "The One" or [Holy Warrior] Goddess Elizabeth 450 loyalty points: [Halloween] Holy Knight Gowther or [Demon King's Deputy] Executioner Zeldris 600 loyalty points: "Assault Mode" Berserk Meliodas or [Divine Protection] Merlin the Daughter of Belialuin

New and returning players will have the opportunity to obtain various rewards such as Full Awakening Token, and SSR hero ticket Other New Content: New Death Match: Original Demon and New Story Chapter 23 have been added