The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure Drops New Year's Update

It may be a few weeks late, but The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure has released their Happy New Year Event in the game

Netmarble has added a new update to The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure, bringing about their latest event to kick off 2025. It's a couple of weeks late, but they have launched the Happy New Year event, giving players some new activities, a new character, and other content to explore for the next three weeks. The details of this can be found below.

Happy New Year Event

Holy Maiden of the Forest Elaine – VIT-attributed Support – can now be added to the roster of playable characters. The newest Elaine character is the second version in The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure, succeeding the original "Fountain of Youth" Saint Elaine. Players can acquire Elaine by using the Rate Up Summon Tickets or Diamonds from January 16 through January 31. Additionally, the Rate Up Summon for INT-attributed Debuffer Gilthunder, who uses skills to decrease target Attack Speed or Crit Resistance, has opened during the same period.

A new Happy New Year Event is now available offering various rewards. Players can use the event currency "Fortune Cookie" Swap Coins and receive multiple gifts on the reward table hidden in silhouettes. Main rewards include Legendary Hero Summon Tickets, Diamonds, Gold, EXP, Draws, Artifacts and more. By using a certain amount of event currencies, a separate roulette will appear to grant higher chances of rewards. Rewards will reset on a daily basis after all of the required rewards have been claimed. Players can also experience stage expansions from the current 8000 to 9000 with story updates.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure

Based on the global hit manga and anime The Seven Deadly Sins, the game welcomes players to an idle RPG world overflowing with epic adventures and fan-favorite characters from the franchise. Inspired by The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the mobile RPG enjoyed by 60 million players around the globe, The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure offers an enjoyable gameplay experience featuring a variety of content, an easy-to-play One-Tap Draw system, as well the opportunity to collect and nurture beloved characters.

