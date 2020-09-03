The Signifier Will Be Launching On PC On October 15th

Raw Fury revealed this week that The Signifier will be dropping onto PC next month with console editions coming in 2021. Along with developer Playmestudio, the game will have you delving into the memories of the dead as you explore and piece together everything their implanted scanner had to show you what their final days were like. We had a chance to check out the game with the devs last week and it was pretty awesome to watch the flow of information as you piece together memories and separate reality from dreams and other fiction within their thoughts. If you're a fan of detective stories or futuristic sci-fi, this is right up your alley. The game will be released on October 15th for PC on Steam, as a PS4 and Xbox One version will be released sometime in 2021. Enjoy the trailer below along with screenshots and more info.

Step foot into the Dreamwalker, a deep brain scanner which recreates recorded senses in the virtual world, and venture into the memories of the deceased. Within the strange and unpredictable depths of the human consciousness, you will unravel a multi-layer narrative of power and intrigue that will leave you questioning everything. Move freely between three dimensions — reality, the objective and the subjective – exploring different events and environments for clues, solving puzzles, and putting the pieces together to discover the truth. Players step into the role of Frederick Russell, an expert in AI and psychology, and the main researcher behind an experimental deep brain scanner called the Dreamwalker. Its controversial technology allows the exploration of the recorded senses and unconscious realms of the mind. He finds himself thrust into a spiral of intrigue when asked to use his creation after the vice president of the world's biggest tech company turns up dead in her apartment. Explore the real and surreal worlds, become immersed in fringe psychology, solve puzzles, and find the truth.