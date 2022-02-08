The Sims 4 Announces My Wedding Stories Game Pack

Electronic Arts has sent out the invitations for the latest expansion to The Sims 4 with the My Wedding Stories Game Pack, coming out next week. For those of you who want to plan a wedding without actually spending thousands of dollars on a wedding, this is the content for you as you can do absolutely everything with your Sims from engagement to the ceremony all the way to the honeymoon. They even created a wedding website to show what it looks like to invite people to the wedding, which if you look at the date and time, is the official launch date of February 17th. Which they will be holding live on Twitch and YouTube at 10am PT that day. The one detail we didn't get is how much this will cost you, which based on previous packs, will probably be in the $30 range. We have snippets from their rundown of the pack below along with images and a trrailer, but you can read the entire thing here.

Enjoy the thrill of every major moment leading up to the Big Day, starting with your engagement. Although you can absolutely be the spontaneous type and elope at City Hall, you can also spend some time selecting that flawless ring in Create-A-Sim, picking the right time and location. When they say yes – because of course they will, you're a total catch! – you and your partner have the preference to host pre-wedding parties to celebrate the big news with family and friends. Just like your wedding, your Sim couple can plan their Engagement Party, Bach Parties and/or Rehearsal Dinner any way they want, complete with the option of toasts, speeches, food, gifts and dancing, as well as the choosing of a Sim of Honor.

After you've established your Sim couple's likes, dislikes, wants and nots, you can move on to setting a date and choosing your venue in The Sims 4. Tartosa is full of picturesque locations – from a Coastal Village to the Forested Inland – with everything you need to make your wedding day magical, including reverent residents and local lore. There's extravagant ballrooms, sunset-laden beaches, and peaceful gardens. We've partnered with community creators from different backgrounds to create lots that represent our community, like icemunmun's "Garden Palace of Vows," and "Centurial Harmony Garden" created by CatherineGamesYT. Once you're in town, you can go to the local wedding attire boutique to try on a vast array of dresses and tuxedos. From traditional to modern, from flowy white gowns to the reds and henna typically worn by Hindu brides, there's a look for everyone. Then, you'll be able to visit the flower cart in the center of town to choose the bouquet you'll inevitably toss over your shoulder.

After slipping into your wedding attire, it's now time to start the Wedding Ceremony. Your guests will gather together to cordially await your arrival. Once you've sent down your flower pal and ring bearer down the aisle, if you so choose to, then you and your partner will do the same, either alone or with someone to give you away. Vows exchanged, I Do's certified, and the first kiss seals the deal. Congratulations, newlyweds! Let's party! In the Wedding Reception, you'll have an opportunity to toss your bouquet, cut the cake with your partner, and even share your first slow dance as a married couple, complete with a rehearsed twirl-and-dip. Then, move over, lovebirds, the rest of the party wants to join you on the dance floor for some line dancing! It's electric!