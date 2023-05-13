The Sims 4 Is Allowing You To Vote On Two New Kits Place your vote on what you want to see in The Sims 4 as players have a chance to choose between two new kits on the way.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have launched a new voting campaign for The Sims 4 in which you will decide what two new kits come to the game. The developers have decided to put the power in your hands as to what will be added to the game next, as there are two clothing kits to vote between and two content kits to choose from. You won't get all four, they're making you vote on which ones you want to see the most. What's more, there will only be one round of voting, so whatever you decide will be final. The items in question are specifically for the Create a Sim and Build Buy Kits, as we have the info on them below. You will have until Sunday, May 21st at 7pm PT to cast your votes. Check out the finer details on both of them below as you can officially cast your vote here.

"Players first must decide if they prefer light or dark. Simmers can unlock their inner light and bright energy with RAINBOW CORE STYLE, which is immersed in fun and vibrant colors with a wide range of bright and cheerful patterns that add a little bit of sunshine to a Sim's life. Players can also embrace their dark side and vote for edgy and mysterious GOTH FASHION to capture the brooding aura of the moodiest Sims. Simmers will then need to choose if they want to love the past or look into the future! Players can choose MEDIEVAL CASTLE to make their perfect kingdom full of grandeur and majesty with a grand, rustic castle at the center. Simmers can also decide to vote for HIGH TECH FUTURISM if they're inspired by out-of-this-world architecture featuring sleek metal exteriors and glowing accents that make a perfect home base for any Sims visiting from another planet."