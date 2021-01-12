The Sims 4 Receives A New Paranormal Stuff Pack

Electronic Arts revealed a brand new content pack coming to The Sims 4 as players will get spooky with the Paranormal Stuff Pack. This is about as all-things haunting as it gets for the game as you'll be dealing with ghosts and other monovalent spirits as you deal with them from beyond the grave. Use mystic arts, crystal balls, and unscented candles to talk to the dead and see what they want. All while being able to dress up your home like a haunted house and start a new career as a paranormal investigator. You can read more about it below as the pack comes out on January 26th for $10.

Mysterious runes and clay hands appear randomly while crawling vines sprout in the yard. The sacred candle your Sim lit for safety blows out with barely a wisp of smoke. And no one knows where that horrifying doll came from. As the house gets weirder and weirder, goosebumps rise and scared Sims scatter in a panic-induced terror. Luckily, your Sim doesn't have to deal with this alone! There's one helpful friend who's happy to help: Claude René Duplantier Guidry (the Ghost). This somewhat flirty apparition offers the secrets to serenity. Under his tutelage, learn how to appease the specters ruining a good night's sleep. Some specters are playful, other mischievous, and a few are downright ornery. If they leave accursed objects behind, try to tidy up and remove them. Offer gifts or attempt communicating with the specters to try and please them. If they're satisfied, Sims might get a present in return as the specter fades away. Otherwise, it's time to turn to the séance table.

Séances serve as a way to communicate with the world beyond. Perform a séance to sense the mood of specters, commune with the dead, or complete a ghastly ritual. Plus, Sims can summon Guidry for extra help or summon Bonehilda the skeletal maid for a spot of cleaning! Doing so builds a Sim's Medium skill. (Do be careful not to go ghost yourself, though.) Once a Sim overcomes their fear, restores balance to the home, and masters the paranormal, Guidry the Ghost presents a coveted Paranormal Investigator license. Basically, your Sim can become a ghost hunter. No, ghost tracker. Ghost… buster? You ain't afraid of no ghost, right? Pick up gigs as a freelance Paranormal Investigator to help other Sims experiencing haunting phenomena and make a few Simoleons while you're at it!