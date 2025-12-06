Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Maxis, spongebob squarepants, The Sims

The Sims 4 Receives Two SpongeBob SquarePants Packs

SpongeBob SquarePants fans have two new content packs for The Sims 4, as you can live in a pineapple and have a room dedicated to the show

Article Summary The Sims 4 adds two new SpongeBob SquarePants DLC packs with themed furniture and décor options.

Transform your Sims’ houses with iconic items from Bikini Bottom and the Krusty Krab.

The House Kit offers beds, tables, chairs, and decor inspired by classic SpongeBob episodes.

The Kids Room Kit brings SpongeBob beds, themed desks, wall decals, and a Krusty Krab play set.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have launched two new packs for The Sims 4, as SpongeBob SquarePants fans have some new additions to enjoy. Essentially, these add a ton of options from the long-running Nickelodeon animated series, offering both outdoor and indoor options, as well as one specifically dedicated to transforming your bedroom into a monument to the series. We have the finer details from the developers here, as both packs are now live (but will also cost a pretty penny as they are essentially paid DLC).

The Sims 4 SpongeBob SquarePants House Kit

SpongeBob's Diver Helmet TV : Bring a piece of Bikini Bottom into your Sim's home with The Diver's Helmet TV, the iconic TV from SpongeBob's Pineapple.

: Bring a piece of Bikini Bottom into your Sim's home with The Diver's Helmet TV, the iconic TV from SpongeBob's Pineapple. "Hook, Line, and Sinker" Side Table: A sturdy wooden top supported by playful hooks reminiscent of SpongeBob's underwater adventures.

A sturdy wooden top supported by playful hooks reminiscent of SpongeBob's underwater adventures. Foghorn Alarm: A functional alarm clock with VFX and sounds that will ensure your Sims will never be late for a shift at the Krusty Krab!

A functional alarm clock with VFX and sounds that will ensure your Sims will never be late for a shift at the Krusty Krab! The Legendary Life Raft Chair: A chair made with oceanic charm and cozy cushioning for your Sim's deepest thoughts.

A chair made with oceanic charm and cozy cushioning for your Sim's deepest thoughts. "I'm Ready!" Single Bed: This bed will have your Sim waking up each morning exclaiming, "I'm ready!"

This bed will have your Sim waking up each morning exclaiming, "I'm ready!" All Hail, The Magic Conch!: This conch is your go-to guru!

This conch is your go-to guru! "Going on Strike!" Record Player: This player will spin tunes that echo the energy of Squidward's leadership and SpongeBob's unwavering enthusiasm.

This player will spin tunes that echo the energy of Squidward's leadership and SpongeBob's unwavering enthusiasm. Inflatable Loveseat: Whether lounging after a long day of flipping Krabby Patties or planning the next jellyfishing trip, this seat will be your Sims trusty companion.

Whether lounging after a long day of flipping Krabby Patties or planning the next jellyfishing trip, this seat will be your Sims trusty companion. Buccaneer's Barrel Chair: With a plush red cushion reminiscent of Mr. Krabs' treasured loot, this chair is sure to make your Sims feel like they are sitting in the captain's quarters.

With a plush red cushion reminiscent of Mr. Krabs' treasured loot, this chair is sure to make your Sims feel like they are sitting in the captain's quarters. Privateer Door: Whether flipping Krabby Patties or practicing the best pirate laugh, this door will transport your Sims to a world of endless adventures!

Whether flipping Krabby Patties or practicing the best pirate laugh, this door will transport your Sims to a world of endless adventures! Fry Cook's Favorite Dining Table: Inspired by the iconic Krusty Krab, this table is perfect for those who dream of flipping Krabby Patties and living a nautical nonsense lifestyle.

SpongeBob SquarePants Kids Room Kit

SpongeBob-Themed Bed: Dive into dreamland with SpongeBob's signature style.

Dive into dreamland with SpongeBob's signature style. Pineapple-Inspired Study Desk, Activity Table, Nightstand, Dresser, and Bookshelf : Bring cheerful Bikini Bottom energy to any room.

: Bring cheerful Bikini Bottom energy to any room. Clam-Shaped Task Chair: Comfy enough to make Squidward jealous.

Comfy enough to make Squidward jealous. Gary Wall Clock and The Many Faces of Gary Light: Keep time and shine light with everyone's favorite snail.

Keep time and shine light with everyone's favorite snail. SpongeBob and Patrick Wall Decals : Brighten your Sims' walls with familiar faces.

: Brighten your Sims' walls with familiar faces. The Krusty Krab Play Set: Mini replica toy to flip imaginary Krabby Patties and dream of jellyfishing adventures with SpongeBob and Patrick.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!