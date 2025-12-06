Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

The Sims 4 Receives Two SpongeBob SquarePants Packs

SpongeBob SquarePants fans have two new content packs for The Sims 4, as you can live in a pineapple and have a room dedicated to the show

  • The Sims 4 adds two new SpongeBob SquarePants DLC packs with themed furniture and décor options.
  • Transform your Sims’ houses with iconic items from Bikini Bottom and the Krusty Krab.
  • The House Kit offers beds, tables, chairs, and decor inspired by classic SpongeBob episodes.
  • The Kids Room Kit brings SpongeBob beds, themed desks, wall decals, and a Krusty Krab play set.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have launched two new packs for The Sims 4, as SpongeBob SquarePants fans have some new additions to enjoy. Essentially, these add a ton of options from the long-running Nickelodeon animated series, offering both outdoor and indoor options, as well as one specifically dedicated to transforming your bedroom into a monument to the series. We have the finer details from the developers here, as both packs are now live (but will also cost a pretty penny as they are essentially paid DLC).

Credit: Electronic Arts

The Sims 4 SpongeBob SquarePants House Kit

  • SpongeBob's Diver Helmet TV: Bring a piece of Bikini Bottom into your Sim's home with The Diver's Helmet TV, the iconic TV from SpongeBob's Pineapple.
  • "Hook, Line, and Sinker" Side Table: A sturdy wooden top supported by playful hooks reminiscent of SpongeBob's underwater adventures.
  • Foghorn Alarm: A functional alarm clock with VFX and sounds that will ensure your Sims will never be late for a shift at the Krusty Krab!
  • The Legendary Life Raft Chair: A chair made with oceanic charm and cozy cushioning for your Sim's deepest thoughts.
  • "I'm Ready!" Single Bed: This bed will have your Sim waking up each morning exclaiming, "I'm ready!"
  • All Hail, The Magic Conch!: This conch is your go-to guru!
  • "Going on Strike!" Record Player: This player will spin tunes that echo the energy of Squidward's leadership and SpongeBob's unwavering enthusiasm.
  • Inflatable Loveseat: Whether lounging after a long day of flipping Krabby Patties or planning the next jellyfishing trip, this seat will be your Sims trusty companion.
  • Buccaneer's Barrel Chair: With a plush red cushion reminiscent of Mr. Krabs' treasured loot, this chair is sure to make your Sims feel like they are sitting in the captain's quarters.
  • Privateer Door: Whether flipping Krabby Patties or practicing the best pirate laugh, this door will transport your Sims to a world of endless adventures!
  • Fry Cook's Favorite Dining Table: Inspired by the iconic Krusty Krab, this table is perfect for those who dream of flipping Krabby Patties and living a nautical nonsense lifestyle.
Credit: Electronic Arts

SpongeBob SquarePants Kids Room Kit

  • SpongeBob-Themed Bed:  Dive into dreamland with SpongeBob's signature style.
  • Pineapple-Inspired Study Desk, Activity Table, Nightstand, Dresser, and Bookshelf: Bring cheerful Bikini Bottom energy to any room.
  • Clam-Shaped Task Chair: Comfy enough to make Squidward jealous.
  • Gary Wall Clock and The Many Faces of Gary Light: Keep time and shine light with everyone's favorite snail.
  • SpongeBob and Patrick Wall Decals: Brighten your Sims' walls with familiar faces.
  • The Krusty Krab Play Set: Mini replica toy to flip imaginary Krabby Patties and dream of jellyfishing adventures with SpongeBob and Patrick.

