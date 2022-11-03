The Sims 4 Reveals The Pastel Pop Kit & Everyday Clutter Kit

Electronic Arts and Maxis revealed two new kits coming to The Sims 4 with the Pastel Pop Kit and the Everyday Clutter Kit. Both of these kits will be arriving for the game together on November 10th, offering up different decoration styles that will help create a new vibe for your home. While they did not give a price point, it's pretty clear you're probably going to be charged something around $10 for each now that the game is free and they're selling all additions to the game. We have more info on both kits from the company below.

"With The Sims 4 Pastel Pop Kit collection of simple and psychedelic with quirky pastel prints, irregular shapes, and vintage vibes, players can design a soft and playful bedroom that's perfect for daydreaming. Players can give their room a fun and carefree style with patterned bed sheets, psychedelically curved table legs, heart chairs, mirrors shaped like puddles and even more ways to incorporate whimsy into everyday design. Designed in collaboration with Simmer creator Jesse "Plumbella" McNamara and inspired by summertime in the 60s and 70s, these new design and furniture items are perfect for expressing creativity and bringing softness into any space."

"The Sims 4 Everyday Clutter Kit encourages players to create spaces that look loved and lived-in. Players can express their Sims' unique stories and eclectic personalities through scattered items related to their hobbies and daily lives, like used coffee cups to show how big of a caffeine fan they are, makeup and jewelry boxes for a hint at their morning routine or stacked magazines to show their messy chic style. This collection includes tons of small, personal touches that will give players even more tools for visual storytelling and make a Sim's house feel like home. Players can give their Sims' spaces more personal touches with a call phone case in their favorite color, a stack of books and games placed off to the side in their living room, and a creative display of pictures."