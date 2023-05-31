The Sims 4 To Release Grunge Revival & Book Nook Kits On Thursday Two new kids are being released on June 1st for The Sims 4, as Electronic Arts gives you tons of books as well as some grunge fashion.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have revealed two new kits on the way this Thursday, June 1st, as players can get the Grunge Revival and Book Nook Kits. They both kind of speak for themselves, as the first one will give you a ton of new clothing options from the decade Nirvana and Friends, which is weird to write that, but it's true. While the second will provide more book options for your homes. We got more details on both, which came from their latest blog post, as they will both drop tomorrow morning for $10 a pop.

Grunge Revival

Explore nonconforming grunge-inspired styles and make them your own with The Sims 4 Grunge Revival Kit. Dive headfirst into a realm of unfiltered self-expression that celebrates the unpolished, the imperfect, and the free-spirited. Challenge expectations with a wardrobe that's all about experimenting with effortless, confident fits. With worn textures, layered options, and bold accessories, create comfortable yet stylish alternative looks and bring upcycled new energy to everyday looks. Whether it's rocking an old band tee or a baggy hoodie and faded jeans from the thrift store, these slouchy silhouettes are now yours to make new with styles for every frame.

The Sims 4 Book Nook Kit

In a world filled with constant hustle and bustle, finding a quiet corner to indulge in the joy of reading has become a true luxury. Relax in a plush, cozy space and get lost in a good story with The Sims 4 Book Nook Kit. Create the perfect spot to curl up surrounded by shelves filled with literary treasures after a long day or enjoy on a sunny afternoon. This kit features plush window seating, stackable bookshelves and cushy sofas with soft, relaxing accents that'll help your Sim escape into captivating stories and enjoy the magic of the written world in their new favorite spot in the home.

