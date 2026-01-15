Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Maxis, The Sims

The Sims 4 Unveils New Royalty & Legacy Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 are taking things back to a different era, as the new Royalty & Legacy expansion pack is coming out next month

Article Summary The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy expansion introduces the kingdom of Ondarion, with three unique regions to explore.

Players can join noble dynasties, pull the Sword In Stone, attend grand balls, and spark secret romances.

Master the new Swordsmanship skill, duel for glory, and compete in tournaments at gazebos across Ondarion.

Discover secret passageways for sneaky travel, hidden WooHoo locations, and risk Death by Cuckoo Malfunction.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have revealed new details about the next DLC coming to The Sims 4, as the Royalty & Legacy expansion pack is on the way. This will take things down a different path, as you go back to an era of royalty, shilvelry, honor, duels, and ballroom dancing. We have a few snippets of info about this massive pack from their official notes below, as it will launch on February 12.

The Sims 4 – Royalty & Legacy

Three vibrant regions (aka neighborhoods) shape Ondarion, each ruled by a powerful Dynasty (with more on these families coming in our Meet the Sims article on January 27, 2026). Every region is steeped in historic charm, rich culture, and the occasional whisper of scandal.

Dambele is a community where the arts are cherished, and shared spaces such as the open palace gardens and communal market embody its culture of generosity and togetherness.

is a community where the arts are cherished, and shared spaces such as the open palace gardens and communal market embody its culture of generosity and togetherness. Verdemar , populated by heroic outlaws and cunning nobles, is as unpredictable as the sea that surrounds it.

, populated by heroic outlaws and cunning nobles, is as unpredictable as the sea that surrounds it. Bellacorde is defined by romance, opulence, and candlelit corners that invite illicit rendezvous.

The Backroom Lot, a new Lot type, leads a double life. By day, it functions as a Library, Gym, or Museum, depending on how you build it, but when night falls, it transforms into a nightclub. Sims can experience this shift in Dambele, home to a premade Backroom Lot that trades quiet study for nightlife after dark. In Ondarion, Sims can reside in lavish, palace-inspired estates and host resplendent Grand Balls. Every region is home to several noble dynasties, but the royal throne of Ondarion stands unclaimed. Throughout this kingdom, Powershifts add fantasy, storybook twists to your royal tale. Sims may pull the legendary Sword In Stone, waltz into love at a magical Ballroom Dance in dazzling Crystal Slippers, woo a Noble Frog with unpredictable results, or consult the Enchanted Mirror to reveal hidden truths.

Master the art of Swordsmanship, a new level 10 Skill that lets your Sims duel for love, Simoleons, career promotions, noble rivalries, and more, with Swordsmanship Tournaments held at Gazebos found throughout every neighborhood in Ondarion as a Goaled Event, where opponents gather and players complete event tasks through duels. Secret Passageways are the kingdom's most mischievous shortcut. They let Sims teleport between connected passageways on their lot, or any other lots in the world that they place or discover. Add a Secret Passageway to a hallway, secluded courtyard, your secret lover's study or your rival's residence for stolen moments, secret romances, and dramatic entrances no one saw coming. Beyond speeding up routing, Secret Passageways can unlock a new WooHoo location and offer chances to uncover other Sims' secrets. Sims can also tamper with the Cuckoo Clock, located on the outside of the passageway, causing a mishap with the potential to trigger the newest dramatic demise: Death by Cuckoo Malfunction.

