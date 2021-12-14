The System Shock Remake Receives A New Publisher

For a while, a remake of System Shock has been in the works with a lot of stop-and-go plans. But now, the game has a publisher. Prime Matter announced today that they will be partnering with developer Nightdive Studios to officially release the game. The two companies have officially started moving forward with release plans, and as of right now, the goal is to have the game out sometime in 2022. Nightdive has been working closely with many of the members of the original System Shock team, including the voice of rogue AI SHODAN, Terri Brosius. The goal for this particular release is to live up to the legacy of the original game while also providing a modern challenge within the Citadel Station, which is bigger and more terrifying than before with new areas, traps, puzzles, and secrets. We have more info on the game below along with a quote from Nightdive about the new deal.

"System Shock has been a true labour of love and our goal has always been to deliver a game that is as close to perfect as we can make it," said Stephen Kick, Founder and CEO of Nightdive Studios. "We're excited to partner with Prime Matter to achieve that goal and see this as an important step in the growth of Nightdive Studios. It will allow us to offer System Shock to fans all over the world, both in digital and physical goods formats, as well as fully honour our commitments to our fans and, in particular, to our thousands of supporters on Kickstarter, without whom this game would have never been possible." Set on an abandoned space station, players have to survive a hostile environment and overcome SHODAN (Sentient Hyper-Optimised Data Access Network), a malevolent AI hellbent on humanity's destruction. The new System Shock is a fully-fledged remake of the groundbreaking 1994 original, pairing its beloved core gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and remastered sounds and music.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: System Shock Research Teaser Trailer – Nightdive Studios (https://youtu.be/vZWaCLBUCeA)