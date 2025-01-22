Posted in: Games, Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: Art Bully Studios, Gun Interactive, Leatherface, the Texas chainsaw massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Adds 2003 Leatherface

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has finally got its hands on one of the most requested additions to the game: the 2003 version of Leatherface

Article Summary Gun Interactive adds 2003 Leatherface to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game.

2003 Leatherface features updated look: larger stature, modern chainsaw, and detailed mask.

Content Pass holders get automatic access; others can buy it for $7 on January 28, 2025.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre offers unique asymmetrical horror gameplay.

Gun Interactive and Art Bully Studios have revealed a new license has been added to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, as players will soon be able to play as 2003 Leatherface. As it has always been in the world of horror movies, sometimes an IP goes to another studio, and you then have a rights issue that gets argued in courts for decades. In 2003, New Line Cinema made a remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre starring Jessica Beil, which was a mega success for them! But you wouldn't know it since it hasn't been on home media since 2009. Well, that film finally gets its due, as that version of Leatherface (which is larger and carries a more modern chainsaw) will be added to the game as an option for players to choose from. Content Pass holders will automatically unlock this version, but for everyone else, it will be on sale for $7 on January 28th, 2025.

2003 Leatherface

2003 Leatherface, whose look was crafted by special effects artist Scott Stoddard, has been combed over obsessively to ensure that this unique version of Leatherface is perfectly captured in game. Bigger in stature, donning leather bracers, and equipping a new chainsaw, 2003 Leatherface is as menacing, grimy, and gritty as ever. Special attention was paid to accurately deliver the look of this mask. Multiple layers of skin from Leatherface's victims are overlaid one another with leather cord tying them together. Players can expect to unlock a new execution with 2003 Leatherface as well.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family or their victims in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. As a victim, you must use your wits and stealth to stay out of the Family's reach and find the tools you need to lead to your eventual freedom. Slaughter Family players must seek out, track down, and stop their guests from escaping. Players of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can finally find out if they have what it takes to survive. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!