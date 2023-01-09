The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Drops New Mocap Video We have a new video for the upcoming video game version of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre as they show off the mocap.

Gun Media has released a new trailer for their upcoming video game rendition of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre featuring mocap scenes. The over 13-minute video, which you can check out down at the bottom, goes over some of the scenes Sumo Digital filmed for the video game as they showed off what some of the moves and cutscenes will look like. Well, to a degree, as they keep things relatively spoiler-free. You can see the work they're putting into this one to be true to the films and also provide an amazing horror experience. Enjoy the video below as we're still waiting to find out when this one will be released.

"Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. As a victim, you must use your wits and stealth to stay out of the Family's reach and find the tools you need to lead to your eventual freedom. Slaughter Family players must seek out, track down, and stop their guests from escaping. Players of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can finally find out if they have what it takes to survive. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

"Character stats are broken out into five main Attribute categories: Toughness, Endurance, Strength, Proficiency, and Stealth, and while each Victim has a base value for each Attribute, these values can be tweaked by way of the metagame and that Victim's unique Skill Tree. Stashed among the various perks within the Skill Tree unlocks are Attribute Unlock Points. Snagging one of those will award a point that can be used to raise the value of any Attribute the player chooses. This is just one of the options players can use to build their Victim loadouts in unique ways. Of course, the base values play an important role in this, as pumping up a low base value will cost more Attribute Unlock Points than leaning into a specific Victim's strong suits."