The Time I Have Left Will Arrive On PC In 2023

Indie developer and publisher GROUND Game Atelier announced they're releasing The Time I Have Left onto PC platforms in 2023. The game was revealed during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022 this past week, showing off this interesting and unique story with some interesting gameplay elements tied to it. This is primarily a time-driven escape adventure that has been meshed with RPG elements, as you play a young woman named Aline who has been "marked for death" and is trying to escape from a complex underground facility. Will you be able to escape or fall victim to the fate within? You can check out more about the game below as we wait to learn more about it.

The Time I Have Left is a time-driven exploration game with RPG elements and a big focus on storytelling. The player takes the role of Aline, a woman affected by a mysterious condition that marks her for certain death: The Miasma. Players will guide Aline in a race against time to escape from an enormous underground complex, Colony 7. Stunning visuals – Dense environments rendered in a striking style bring the mysterious Colony 7 to life.

