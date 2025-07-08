The Transformers Arrive In PUBG Mobile's Latest Update

Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: transformers

Krafton has released a new massive update for PUBG Mobile, as the Transformers have been added to the game for a limited time. The robots in disguise are rolling out into a new mode launching today, as well as having several new vehicles, items, cosmetics, and more for you to find and collect. This is all part of the game's high Version 3.9 update that went live this morning. We have more details for the event below, as you can read more patch notes for the update on their website.

Version 3.9 brings the iconic TRANSFORMERS franchise to the battlegrounds with a new themed mode, allowing players to experience legendary Autobots and Decepticons in an all-new and exciting way. From July 8th, players can summon Optimus Prime or Megatron using the Cybertron Beacon or call in Cybertron Crates filled with supplies and Energon. Each TRANSFORMERS robot can convert between vehicle and robot modes with unique abilities, and players can collect Energon to upgrade them and unlock powerful ultimate skills such as Optimus Prime's Charge Slam or Megatron's Triple Fusion Blast. When the two rivals meet, a special arena appears in Erangel for an epic duel; if Optimus Prime is knocked down before the duel begins, players can revive him to keep the battle alive. At the end of each match, the TRANSFORMERS robots perform special exit animations and drop unique rewards. Outside of matches, players can choose a side, Team Optimus Prime or Team Megatron, and complete missions to unlock exclusive rewards like the Optimus Prime results screen performance. Players can also visit the Cosmic Meteorite for a special performance, receive a Cybertronian device with a unique date display, claim a Cybertronian supply pack, and try out the new upgradable Cosmic Hoverboard with enhanced mobility features.

The Version 3.9 Update introduces Neon Outpost, a dynamic cyberpunk-themed outpost glowing with vibrant neon lights and futuristic energy. This new themed area, available on Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps, features three key zones: a boxing ring that unlocks after a countdown for intense battles; a black market with futuristic shops, including a burger joint serving the mysterious interstellar burger; and an energy hub where players can ride robots across the battlegrounds. At the core of Neon Outpost is the Astro Den, a melee arena reached via special portals in the Galactic Outpost. Players use only onsite weapons in close-combat battles and instantly respawn above the outpost without losing a respawn chance. The last team standing when time runs out wins rewards. Solo players can also take on bots in the nearby Outskirts for extra prizes in one-on-one melee combat.

Metro Royale gets an upgrade in Version 3.9 with major updates to Zombie Uprising, adding a new tiered monster system, deeper player progression, and hatchable creatures. Players can collect energy orbs to level up during matches, battle bosses to earn tiered genetic codes, and use them to hatch powerful bosses of varying levels. Look out for elite supply crates, a hackable Portable Experiment Server, a Battleground Merchant, incubation air drops, and a load of other new updates. Players can also obtain an extremely rare gold melee weapon by defeating zombies or marked bosses. This special weapon features unique attributes, can be carried over to future seasons without being wiped, and won't be lost even if players fail to evacuate during matches.

