The Ultimate RPG Character Backstory Guide Gets A New Expansion

Simon & Schuster revealed a new expansion on a gamer favorite with The Ultimate RPG Character Backstory Guide: Expanded Genres Edition. The latest addition to the series of books created by James D'Amato, this one explores the multiverse of options at your disposal when creating for various characters you don't normally run into. You're thrown into the deep end here as you are asked thought-provoking questions such as describing what your character is wearing and why, what would they never do, and what are at least five gifts your character's culture has brought into this fantasy world. You can read more about ti below as the book will be released on June 14th, 2022.

It's time to take your RPG characters to the next level! With all new prompts and activities in The Ultimate RPG Character Backstory Guide: Expanded Genres Edition, you can build on existing characters or start fresh with more genres than ever before. Whether your go-to is sci-fi, horror, punk, or western, this guide has everything you need to explore what makes your character unique. You can now explore new RPG character ideas with this character backstory guide to the most popular RPG genres beyond fantasy, from sci-fi to horror and superhero to western-themed games.

This latest guide from One Shot creator and RPG expert James D'Amato helps you build out an existing character or create a new one, with these activities that provide plenty of RPG fun before you even hit the gaming table. With activities to help you flesh out characters for fantasy, sci-fi, horror, x-punk, superhero and western campaigns (with an extra chapter of neutral exercises you can use whenever you like), this book has everything you need, whether you're looking to start a new character, build out an existing character you're currently playing, or explore new character ideas and genres.