The Unliving Is Set To Be Released On Halloween

Team17 and RocketBrush Studio announced this morning that they will be releasing their new game The Unliving right on Halloween. If you haven't checked it out, this is a brand new dark fantasy action RPG where you essentially play a necromancer who uses what's left of his enemies to form a legion of warriors that act as an army of the undead. So of course, setting the game up for an October 31st release seems perfect. Well, kind of release, it's headed to Early Access via Steam. You can check out more about the game below.

The Unliving brings together an unholy alliance of roguelite and real-time strategy gameplay to the genre, creating a unique experience that places players in command of their very own army as a powerful necromancer who reanimates fallen foes and commands them to join the ever-growing and sinister horde of undead. In the procedurally generated environments of The Unliving, death is only the beginning; with each failed attempt the Necromancer returns ever stronger, with new knowledge and skills, and a rekindled desire to bring down his fury on the living. Turn enemies into obedient undead minions: Reincarnate fallen foes into loyal soldiers that obey every command.

Sacrifice the undead: The Necromancer can sacrifice members of his undead legions to release powerful spells that can change the course of the battle.

Enjoy hand-drawn levels: The world of The Unliving is procedurally generated from a selection of meticulously crafted and highly detailed pixel art.

Death is only the beginning: Through each permadeath players will be resurrected, keeping their progression and unlocks, each attempt better equipping the Necromancer to take on the challenges that lurk in the shadows.

Overcome gruelling bosses: Powerful creatures prowl the wilderness, waiting for their chance to take down the Necromancer, each boasts its own fighting style and abilities, requiring strategic gameplay to overcome.

Unlock the secrets of necromancy: Cryptic notes, coerced information, and ancient artifacts will be instrumental in piecing together the truth behind the necromancer's immortality, and the unnatural abilities he wields.