The Unreleased Hoenn Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Five

Pokémon from the Hoenn Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2017. Now, three more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Hoenn have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Hoenn Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein: Ahhhh, there it is. Some may call this standard. Me? I call it classic. It is a staple in the Pokémon universe for blue Water-type Pokémon to turn into purple Shinies. It doesn't always happen, but it's enough of an ongoing thing that it's… well, a thing. Spheal looks awesome with this Fuschia color palette that carries over to its evolution, Sealeo. Walrein becomes more of a standard, grapey purple but it all looks awesome, working perfectly with the design of these blubbery buddies. Now, there's no real predicting future Community Days anymore, what with the changes that Niantic has made, but Spheal seems like a perfect choice. It's an unreleased Shiny that is part of a three-stage evolutionary line that can be given a useful Ice-type move. Let's make this happen, Niantic.

Chimecho: Eat your heart out, James of Team Rocket. Chimecho is one of the coolest-looking Pokémon in my humble opinion, and wow what a Shiny it has. Its red elements are replaced with gold while its stark white takes on a slightly glowing off-white. Chimecho catches are already excellent because of the bonus Stardust it offers, so imagine how sweet it'll be when this one is released in its Shiny form?

Relicanth: Why is this so unexpectedly beautiful? Relicanth in its standard form looks like an ancient fish known for swimming in the mud, while its Shiny takes on a sort of camouflage-blue that gives it an utterly unique look. If ever there was a glow-up in the Pokémon world, it's Relicanth.

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Hoenn continues.