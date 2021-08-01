The Vale: Shadow Of The Crown Will Be Released In August

Falling Squirrel and Creative Bytes Studios announced The Vale: Shadow Of The Crown will be released this month. After about two years of waiting, we now know the game will drop onto PC on August 19th, being released on Steam, itch.io, and Xbox consoles. The game will eventually come out on the Epic Games Store as well, but a date hasn't been set yet. This game is unique as it is primarily an audio game as you will be walking the path of a blind warrior, making decisions based on what you hear around you. We briefly got a glimpse of this back at PAX West 2019, and its cool to see the game be fully released after all this time. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer.

As your elder brother takes his place on the throne, you are made warden of a small castle on the outskirts of the kingdom. Blind from birth and sheltered for much of your childhood, you welcome your exile as a chance for a little adventure. En route to the castle, your convoy is attacked by a huge invading army. You find yourself alone in hostile lands where you must scrape together supplies and seek out allies in hopes of surviving the long, dangerous journey home. The path home follows a dark and winding valley known simply as "The Vale". It shrouds the land's darkest secrets including startling truths about your family's past. Developed in close consultation with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) and winner of the 2018 Ubisoft Indie Special Prize and the Reboot Develop Red 2019 Special Selection Prize, The Vale: Shadow Of The Crown trades visuals for audio cues, creating a distinct take on action combat that breaks down barriers for low-vision and blind gamers. Challenging battles, exciting quests, and AAA quality voice acting performances from dozens of acclaimed voice actors including Karen Knox (Starlink, Far Cry 5), Samer Salem (The Expanse, The Handmaid's Tale), and Steve Cumyn (Far Cry 3, Versailles), make for a gaming experience unlike anything you have ever played!

