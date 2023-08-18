Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Destinies

The Walking Dead: Destinies Announced For PC & Consoles

The Walking Dead: Destinies will take a very different approach to the AMC series, as you play Rick making the tough calls after waking up.

GameMill Entertainment and AMC revealed they are working together on a new video game as they showed off The Walking Dead: Destinies. Taking a far different approach to previous games based on the franchise, the game will take the characters and setting from the TV series and have you play things out from Rick's point-of-view. The game will apparently cover the first four seasons of the show, from Atlanta to the Greene family farm, to the prison, and finally to Woodbury. The twist is that you have an option of either keeping to the story that happened or changing the past to write your new version of what took place. Pre-orders will kick off on September 15th to match the debut of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, with the game due out sometime in 2024.

"Begin your journey as Rick Grimes, waking alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead. Assemble allies and fight your way through the walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. In crucial choice-driven moments, you'll forever shape the destiny of your team of characters from the series. Heroes and villains, living and dead – it's up to you to decide whether to stay the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC's The Walking Dead."

Shatter Fate: Alter the story of AMC's The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series' events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences.

Alter the story of AMC's The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series' events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences. Slash, Bash & Shoot the Undead: Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows.

Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows. Build Your Dream Team: Assemble your roster from over twelve iconic characters from AMC's The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more.

Assemble your roster from over twelve iconic characters from AMC's The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more. Survive the Apocalypse: Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party's abilities to stay alive.

Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party's abilities to stay alive. Experience the Tension: Defend your camp, rescue survivors, and fight through stealth and all-out combat. Get one last chance at survival in a "broken state" before the zombie threat overwhelms you.

