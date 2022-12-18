The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 13: Regieleki VMAX

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Electric-types of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The Sword & Shield era has seen quite a few Zeraora cards with even more to come with the Special Art Rares of January 2023's Crown Zenith set. We have another in this set with artwork by GOSSAN, who shows the Mythical pokémon charging up its claws for a powerful electric strike.

Regieleki is one of the set mascots along with Regidrago, Lugia, and Alolan Vulpix. I was waiting for this feature ever since the two new Regis came out in Sword & Shield's Crown Tundra expansion and here we are with some Ultra Rares, putting the respect on these new Legendaries than they deserve. Eske Yoshinob delivers a realistic Regieleki on the V with N-DESIGN-Inc. turning the saturation and effects up on the VMAX for an explosion of color. I'll miss VMAX cards in the Scarlet & Violet era, that's for sure.

