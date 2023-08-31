Posted in: 1C Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1C Game Studios, The War Of The Worlds: Siberia

The War Of The Worlds: Siberia Announced For PC

1C Game Studio has revealed The War Of The Worlds: Siberia, a new PC title inspired by the novel and universe of H.G. Wells.

Indie game company 1C Game Studio announced a brand new game on the way as they will be making The War Of The Worlds: Siberia for PC platforms. The game has been inspired by the H.G. Wells novel, taking place in an alternative timeline in Russia, where "several characters attempt to save themselves by fleeing panic-stricken Petrograd and head for the eastern end of the Russian Empire." We got the latest trailer for you below along with a few quotes from the company about the game, as we wait to find out more about it.

"We've always dreamed about making a 'What if?' kind of game," explains 1C Game Studios director Albert Zhiltsov. "What if the invasion wasn't limited to Victorian Britain and instead took place all over the world? We wanted to include Russia in that story. During that period, the country was a powerful empire plagued by internal struggles. An alien invasion is a historical trigger, much like the revolution of 1917: all the issues accumulated over the years spill out all at once."

Andrey Shumakov, producer of The War of the Worlds: Siberia said, "When we were developing the concept of Siberia, our main inspirations were emotionally resonant, narrative-heavy games that are not so common nowadays. Our primary goal is to tell an interesting and believable story, introduce the player to a cast of colorful characters, and immerse them in a large-scale spectacular adventure."

Scriptwriter and author Sergei "SerB" Burkatovskiy said, "The idea of The War of the Worlds was formed almost twenty years ago, during a once-popular Video Game Developer Conference in 2005. Martian tripods against the snowy Siberian landscape, Cossacks versus aliens—how cool is that? For years, this idea was slowly brewing, so to speak. We were learning to make our own games, watching what others were doing, and today, the moment has finally come when we can say we're doing this!"

