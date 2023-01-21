The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gets Next-Gen Retail Version This Week For those on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 who wish to own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition in physical form, it's coming on Thursday.

CD Projekt Red has revealed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be getting a retail version this week. The primary release for the game happened back on December 14th, which gave PS4 and Xbox One owners a free upgrade and brought the game to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 in the process. Now those who wish to own a physical copy of the game can do so, as the team will be releasing it for both consoles on January 26th, 2023. There's noting all too special about these beyond the idea you own a physical copy. The content will remain the same as it was in December. But now you have it on your shelf if you want that.

"Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming release of CD Projekt Red's award-winning role-playing game will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original. These include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, among many others. Along with new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix, these will be covered next week in a dedicated REDstreams event on Twitch, where the studio will present gameplay from the next-gen version of the game."

"The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, featuring all free DLCs released to date and both major expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. Moreover, a free next-gen update will be available for everyone who owns any release of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A physical edition will be released following the initial digital rollout, with a specific date to be announced at a later time."