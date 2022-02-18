The World Of Uncharted Has Arrived In Fortnite For A Limited Time

It looks like Epic Games and Naughty Dog have come together for a new event as Uncharted has come to Fortnite for a limited time. In what is a clear promotion for the film, several items and skins have been added to the game this morning tied to both the movie and the game series. Specifically, you have the ability to buy skins for both Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, one pair for the film and one pair from the previous game. Here's the details from the dev team.

Beginning February 18 at 9 AM ET until the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players will be able to find Nathan Drake's Maps for buried treasure. Once they find the buried treasure, they can use their Pickaxe to dig and find valuable loot! Speaking of Nathan Drake, this cross-gaming collab comes with a brand-new Nathan Drake Outfit which includes two Styles: Nathan Drake based on the Uncharted film from Sony Pictures and Nathan Drake based on the Uncharted 4: A Thief's End game. Chloe Frazer is accompanying Drake in his excursion to the Island! The Chloe Frazer Outfit also comes with several Styles: the default and No Jacket Styles based on the film and the Style based on the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy game. Unlocking the Chloe Frazer Outfit gives players the Chloe's Pack Back Bling. Additionally The Uncharted Set includes the Second Hand Saber Pickaxe, the Parashurama Axe Pickaxe, and the Update Journal Emote.

While it's cool that you can get these, you'll only be able to snag them for a limited time as the deal will end when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 comes to a close. So probably only a few weeks left as we're guessing Chapter 2 is going to be launched in early March.