TheHunter: Call of the Wild Announces Three New DLCs

TheHunter: Call of the Wild has three new DLC packs on the way next month, along with a free update that will add new content

Article Summary Explore Salzwiesen Park DLC and hunt waterfowl in northern Germany's stunning salt marsh.

German Shorthaired Pointer DLC adds a new versatile hunting dog to your adventure.

Experience community-chosen weaponry with the Hunters' Choice Bolt-Action Rifle Pack.

Free update enhances gameplay with new dog skills, challenges, and Great Ones.

Indie game developer Expansive Worlds and publisher Avalanche Studios revealed three new DLC packs coming to theHunter: Call of the Wild. On December 3, players will be able to purchase the Salzwiesen Park DLC, the German Shorthaired Pointer DLC, and the Hunters' Choice: Bolt-Action Rifle Pack DLC, all for three different price points, depending on what you want. The game will also get a free update the same day, as which will add the new dog skill customization feature and two new Great Ones (Pheasant and Red Fox), as well as "Hunter Challenges," offering both daily and weekly challenges and the return of photo challenges. We have details on the packs below, along with their trailers.

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Salzwiesen Park

Take a journey to Schleswig-Holstein, sitting near the border of northern Germany and Denmark, and experience the natural beauty of possibly one of the best waterfowl hunting spots in the world with the "Salzwiesen Park" DLC. Explore a compact salt marsh habitat teeming with 15 different species, including two new birds – the plump Gadwall and distinctive Ferruginous Duck – plus two new "Great Ones!" (These Great Ones will also become available in other reserves through the free update.) The DLC also adds the Clay Shooting Range, where you can put your accuracy skills to the test and compete against friends, as well as the new GOPI 10G GRAND Shotgun.

German Shorthaired Pointer

The German Shorthaired Pointer DLC introduces a third dog breed to theHunter: Call of the Wild! On your command, this new hunting companion will point you in the direction of your desired prey, helping players track down animals faster. Players who already own the Bloodhound or Labrador Retriever are in for a real treat: through a free new update coming on Dec. 3 for all dog owners, you can customize your very own expert hunting dog by enhancing one dog with the skills of two! For example, by combining the skills of a Pointer and a Retriever, you can train your dog to skillfully flush out birds and efficiently retrieve them after you've taken your shot.

Hunters' Choice: Bolt-Action Rifle Pack

The Hunters' Choice: Bolt-Action Rifle Pack is the first-ever DLC made in direct partnership with theHunter: Call of the Wild's amazing community. The pack includes three bolt-action rifles chosen by fans – the Vallgarda .375, Johansson .450, and Fors Elite .300 – each tailored with different characteristics to engage a variety of animal classes with impressive accuracy.

