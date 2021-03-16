Therian Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021

Thundurus leaves Pokémon GO raids tomorrow at 10 AM local time, replaced by… well, Thundurus. This time, Thundurus will debut its Therian Forme, which has a different look and different stats. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Therian Thundurus, a dual Electric/Flying-type. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Unova region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Therian Thundurus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Therian Thundurus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Therian Thundurus with efficiency.

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Regigigas (Rock-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Just like Incarnate Thundurus, the Therian Forme can be duoed. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Thundurus. Be careful, though, as this is not a species that has been in raids yet, so it is impossible to predict what its screen placement and attack pattern will be like until we can experience raids.

Shiny Odds

Therian Thundurus will not be available in its Shiny form during this raid rotation.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!