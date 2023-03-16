ThinkFun Reveals Latest Challenging Tabletop Game Freefall Freefall is the latest title to come from ThinkFun, designed by the same game creator who came up with Bop It.

ThinkFun revealed their latest tabletop game on the market as you can test your mental problem-solving skills in a 3D format in Freefall. This is an all-new game conceived by Dan Kiltsner, who, if you're not familiar with, was the guy who created Bop It! So when you get a new game from that dude, it's best worth looking into. The game is designed to be both fun and educational as you'll build one of 60 different puzzles using the items you see here in an attempt to solve the puzzle using your wits and ingenuity. We got more info on the game below and a pair of quotes about its design.

"In Freefall, players can choose from 60 challenge puzzles across skill levels. Each challenge begins with the players constructing the frame and arranging cups to build a free-standing maze. Once complete, players then work to solve the maze by dropping a marble into the green starting cup. From there, they'll have to carefully flip and turn their creation until the marble reaches its destination. Those savvy enough to complete every challenge are encouraged to build their own maze, proving they are true masters of gravity! Freefall is also the first game to be evaluated using the new Mental, Emotional, and Social Health skills, or MESH, scoring program developed by ThinkFun in partnership with "resilience expert" and family physician Deborah "Dr. G" Gliboa, MD. By design, Freefall helps develop important mental health tools through gameplay that encourages problem-solving, perseverance, emotional regulation, and cognitive skills."

"Freefall has been more than 20 years in the making, and my inventive team at KID Group and I are thrilled to finally share this passion project with the ThinkFun community," said Dan Kiltsner, Freefall designer and KID Group founder. "The expression and rotation of the game's design makes it both visually stunning and uniquely fun to play, while also challenging players to use logic and engineering in a way that proves you don't have to choose between math and art."

"​​Freefall's design challenges players to take direction and translate static images into a three-dimensional object, encouraging development of key psychological skills such as visual processing, logic, reasoning, attention and perseverance," said Dr. Gilboa. "The reward of completing the maze and watching the ball fall all the way through further inspires players towards self-regulation."

